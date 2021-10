Game 21 of the Super 12 competition in the T20 World Cup will see Scotland take on Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi, beginning 1930 this evening.

IMAGE: Mark Watt celebrates Hazratullah Zazai's wicket with team mates Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross during the Afghanistan-Scotland T20 World Cup match at the Sharjah cricket stadium, October 25, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images