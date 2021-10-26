T20 World Cup PICS: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between New Zealand and Pakistan, in Sharjah, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing New Zealand opener Martin Guptill during the T20 World Cup, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pacer Haris Rauf took four wickets for 22 runs as Pakistan’s bowlers turned in a clinical performance to restrict New Zealand a meagre 134 for 8 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Sharjah, on Tuesday.

The Kiwis were in all sorts of trouble after they were invited to bat in the face disciplined bowling, with opener Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway top-scoring with 27 each and captain Kane Williamson contributing 25.

New Zealand were unable to get a substantial partnership going, their highest being the 36-run opening stand between Mitchell and Martin Guptill (17).

IMAGE: Imad Wasim is congratulated by teammate Babar Azam after taking of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Shaheen Afridi, Imad wasim and Mohammad Hafeez took a wicket each for Pakistan.

Afridi, who rattled the Indian top-order in Pakistan's 10-wicket win on Sunday, got the swing in the opening over, which was a maiden one. But Mitchell hit a four in his second over which yielded eight runs.

Mitchell then hoisted Hasan Ali for a six as New Zealand looked to take the initiative. But they were unable to come out of the powerplay unscathed as Rauf uprooted Guptill's timbers after the ball took a deflection off the batter's pads.

IMAGE: Hasan Ali is ecstatic after running out Kane Williamson. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Mitchell paid the price of going for one too many and holed out to Fakhar Zaman near the ropes after smashing a six off Imad in the ninth over.

New batter James Neesham did not last long; he was out for 1 in the next over off Hafeez, as New Zealand reached 60 for 3 at the halfway mark.

The Kiwis stepped on the gas and took 25 runs from the 12th and 13th overs together with Williamson smashing Hafeez for a six and a four, even as Conway clobbered Shadab Khan for three successive boundaries.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

But the Kiwis’ innings took a turn after Williamson was run-out in the 14th over as Hasan Ali's brilliant direct throw off his own bowling dislodged the bails.

New Zealand could only reach the 100-run mark at the end of the 15th over and as runs were hard to come by, they got a four after four overs, only to see Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) get out in the space of three balls in the 18th over bowled by Rauf.