T20 World Cup PICS: West Indies vs South Africa

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between West Indies and South Africa, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: West Indies opener Evin Lewis hits a four as South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen looks on during the T20 World Cup match, at Dubai International Stadium, on Tuesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Evin Lewis smashed a breezy half-century before the West Indies lost the plot and were restricted to a modest 143 for 8 by South Africa in a Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

Lewis (56) and Lendl Simmons (16) got the West Indies off to a flier. The duo put on 73 runs off 63 balls in an opening stand before wickets fell at regular intervals.

Lewis did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership. He showed his aggressive intent from the beginning, hitting Kagiso Rabada for a boundary over backward point and then lofted the bowler straight over his head off the next delivery.

Next, it was Aiden Markram's turn to face Lewis's wrath as the batter struck two sixes and a four off successive balls to garner 18 runs in the fifth over.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Lendl Simmons. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Lewis then smashed Anrich Nortje over mid-off, but a delivery later the bowler induced a thin edge from Simmons, which wicketkeeper Henrich Klaasen failed to catch.

Lewis was in ominous form. He did not spare a single South Africa bowler. He brought up his 50 in style, slog-sweeping Tabraiz Shamsi over deep square-leg to reach the landmark off just 32 deliveries.

He continued in the same vein after his fifty and clobbered Keshav Maharaj for a six but perished a ball later in search of one too many, holing out to Rabada at deep midwicket.

Lewis struck three fours and six sixes during his 35-ball knock.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Chris Gayle is dismissed. Photograph: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Two quick wickets then fell, and put the brakes on the West Indies' charge after the brilliant start.

Simmons stay was struggle, as his 35-ball innings was the joint-longest in terms of balls without a boundary in the men's T20 World Cup.

Nicholas Pooran’s (12 off 7) stay was shortlived as he became Maharaj's second victim, caught by David Miller and then Simmons was castled by Rabada in the next over.

IMAGE: Dwaine Pretorius was South Africa's most successful bowler, picking three wickets for 17 runs from two overs. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Shamsi was taken to task by West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle, hitting the left-arm spinner for a six each in the 16th over.

Gayle's run-a-ball 12 knock was cut short by Dwaine Pretorius before Andre Russell was cleaned up by Nortje in the next over.

Shimron Hetmyer was run out a ball later to compound the West Indies problems.

Pollard scored 26 off 20 balls but failed to up the scoring towards the end.

Pretorius was South Africa's most successful bowler, picking three wickets for 17 runs from two overs.