Rediff.com  » Cricket » Look High These Bowlers Jumped!

Look High These Bowlers Jumped!

By Rediff Cricket
October 27, 2021 09:32 IST
They can measure the speeds at which bowlers hurl the ball, they can measure the distance when batsmen slam sixes, so we ask why can't they measure the height at which bowlers jump when they take a wicket or as in the instance below to catch a ball off their own bowling?

Please click on the images for a better look at how high these bowlers jumped during their World T20 games on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan against New Zealand during the World T20 game at the Sharjah cricket stadium.
Raud took 4/22, beginning with this wicket of Martin Guptill, which he celebrates with a high jump as team-mate Shadab Khan looks on in wonder. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: South Africa's Anrich Nortje gets airborne as he attempts to field a ball off his bowling during the World T20 match against the West Indies at the Dubai international cricket stadium. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
