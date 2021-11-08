News
T20 World Cup: Who will win? IND or NAM?

By Rediff Cricket
November 08, 2021 19:25 IST
Game 30 of the Super 12 competition in the T20 World Cup will see India take on Namibia at the Dubai international cricket stadium beginning 1930 IST.

With Pakistan and New Zealand making it to the semi-finals from the group, India are out of the tournament and the Namibia game, which will be Virat Kohli's final match as India's T20I captain, is of what they call only academic interest.

Still, the Indians would be eager to show what the final four of this T20 World Cup will miss by their absence.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a shot against Scotland. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images
 

Rediff Cricket
