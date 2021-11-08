News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Sania watches as husband Malik thumps Scot bowlers

PICS: Sania watches as husband Malik thumps Scot bowlers

By Rediff Cricket
November 08, 2021 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sania Mirza cheers as husband Shoaib Malik completes a record-equalling half-ton

IMAGE: Sania Mirza cheers as husband Shoaib Malik completes a record-equalling half-ton against Scotland on Sunday. Photographs: Twitter

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was spotted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium cheering on her husband, Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik during their T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Scotland on Sunday.

 

With Sania present in the stands, Malik lit up Sharjah with a stunning display of power-hitting, scoring 54 off just 18 deliveries to propel Pakistan to a match-winning target of 189 for 4.

Scotland barely put up a fight and fell 72 runs short, allowing Pakistan to record their 5th win from 5 matches in the Super 12s.

Sania Mirza watches from the stands 

Sania watched as Malik equalled Indian opener KL Rahul's record of fastest 50 in the ongoing T20 World Cup . Rahul had scored 50 in 18 balls on Friday as India chased down 86 in 6.3 overs against Scotland.

Malik was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his smashing half-ton.

‘I dedicate today's "Man of the match" to all team members of Pakistan squad, come on guys we can do this, inshAllah! #5of5 #Cricket #Pakistan,’ he tweeted.

With this win, Pakistan topped the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and will now lock horns with Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.    

  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Will the Shastri-Kohli partnership end on a high?
Will the Shastri-Kohli partnership end on a high?
Williamson praises NZ bowlers for restricting Afghans
Williamson praises NZ bowlers for restricting Afghans
PICS: India's hopes end as New Zealand seal semis spot
PICS: India's hopes end as New Zealand seal semis spot
Ranveer SHOWS OFF His Muscle
Ranveer SHOWS OFF His Muscle
Future Retail independent directors drag Amazon to CCI
Future Retail independent directors drag Amazon to CCI
21 years and counting...here's what keeps Malik going
21 years and counting...here's what keeps Malik going
Delhi's air improves slightly, but still 'very poor'
Delhi's air improves slightly, but still 'very poor'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

PIX: Pakistan crush Scotland, set up Australia SF

PIX: Pakistan crush Scotland, set up Australia SF

21 years and counting...here's what keeps Malik going

21 years and counting...here's what keeps Malik going

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances