T20 World Cup PICS: Afghanistan vs New Zealand

Images from the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who took three wickets for 17 runs, celebrates with skipper Kane Williamson after dismissing Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai during the T20 World Cup match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Najibullah Zadran scored a gutsy half-century, but found little support from his teammates, as Afghanistan were restricted to 124 for 8 by New Zealand in the crucial T20 World Cup Super 12s Group 2 match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

The four New Zealand pace bowlers shared seven wickets among themselves, Trent Boult emerging the pick of the lot with three wickets for 17 runs.

New Zealand have to chase down 125 to seal a place in the semi-finals.

Afghanistan, electing to bat, were greeted with clever and accurate bowling from the New Zealand quicks. Tim Southee and Boult got some swing early, before the pacers quickly adjusted to use the short ball to good effect.

IMAGE: Najibullah Zadran's power-packed 73 off 48 balls, which included 6 fours and 3 sixes, enabled Afghanistan put up a respectable total. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Mohammad Shahzad, who began with a lofted four above Southee's head, was pushed back by deliveries that rose on him. Having ducked at a few and wafted at a few other short deliveries, he got horribly out of shape as he swung at a ball from Adam Milne, only for Devon Conway to intercept the shot at full stretch above him and hold on to the catch after a bit of a juggle.

Boult then cramped Hazratullah Zazai for room and got the left-hander to get a leading edge to midwicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was probably expecting another short ball, but was met with a full one from Southee which angled into his pads, trapping him LBW.

IMAGE: Adam Milne and Devon Conway celebrate after teaming up to dismiss Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

At 23 for 3 after the Powerplay, Kane Williamson's men were firmly on top.

The left-handed Najibullah Zadran broke the shackles with a four down the ground in the first over of spin, before getting back-to-back boundaries on either side of the square off Jimmy Neesham. The team's 50 came off another leg-side four.

His partnership with Gulbadin Naib was broken at the stroke of drinks by Ish Sodhi, when Naib chopped a widish ball onto his stumps, but he carried on and added 59 with Mohammad Nabi.

IMAGE: Ish Sodhi celebrates the wicket of Gulbadin Naib with Kane Williamson. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

After going three overs without a boundary, he took on Mitchell Santner, striking him for two sixes over long-on and deep midwicket. The half-century – his second of the tournament – came off 33 balls.

Najibullah had been strong down the ground all day. However, an excellent diving catch by Jimmy Neesham in that region in the deep brought an end to his innings.

His 73 off 48 balls is the highest score of his T20I career. He was one of four wickets to fall in a clutch at the death.

Afghanistan have been excellent in the final five overs all tournament, but with the set batters departing and New Zealand good on the field, they weren't able to pile on late runs.

Neesham conceded just two runs in the final over and wrapped up the innings with a wicket in the last ball.