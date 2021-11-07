News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shoaib Malik smashes fastest T20 WC fifty for Pakistan

Shoaib Malik smashes fastest T20 WC fifty for Pakistan

Source: ANI
November 07, 2021 21:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar smashed a 18-ball 54 to power Pakistan to 189/4. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik on Sunday equalled India opener KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

 

Malik achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Scotland as Pakistan look to end the Super 12 stage on a high. Malik smashed 54 runs in 18 balls as Pakistan scored 189 in 20 overs. In doing, the Pakistan batter equalled Rahul's record of fastest fifty in this year's T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul had scored 50 in 18 balls on Friday as India chased down 86 in 6.3 overs against Scotland.

Malik's fifty is also the fastest half-century (18 balls) for Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record of smashing the fastest-ever fifty in T20Is. The flamboyant batsman had amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Loss against SA brings England down to earth: Wood
Loss against SA brings England down to earth: Wood
Williamson praises NZ bowlers for restricting Afghans
Williamson praises NZ bowlers for restricting Afghans
'Short break between IPL, T20 World Cup was needed'
'Short break between IPL, T20 World Cup was needed'
PIX: Downpour batters Chennai, flood alert sounded
PIX: Downpour batters Chennai, flood alert sounded
Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim Paris Masters title
Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim Paris Masters title
Revealed: What BJP plans to do to win 5 state polls
Revealed: What BJP plans to do to win 5 state polls
Cruise 'party' was a plot to 'kidnap' Aryan: Malik
Cruise 'party' was a plot to 'kidnap' Aryan: Malik

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

PICS: India's hopes end as New Zealand seal semis spot

PICS: India's hopes end as New Zealand seal semis spot

Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afg-NZ game

Indian chief curator dies ahead of Afg-NZ game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances