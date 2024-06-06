What's Dravid Doing At A Yankees Game?

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Following India's dominant victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener, Head Coach Rahul Dravid enjoyed a well deserved break by attending a Major League Baseball game in New York.

Dravid, Fielding Coach T Dilip and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and other members of the support staff were spotted cheering the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, June 5.

The Yankees were up against the Minnesota Twins, and fittingly, emerged victorious with a 9-5 win. This surely provided some entertainment for Dravid, Dilp and Mhambrey before they guide their wards for India's next match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9.