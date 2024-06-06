News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?

Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2024 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who made a successful comeback after a life-threatening accident, played a crucial role in India's win. Photograph: BCCI/X.com

India's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland saw a surprising batting order change, with Virat Kohli opening alongside Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant batting at number three.

This move raised questions about the team's batting strategy, particularly Pant's position in the lineup.

Following the victory, batting coach Vikram Rathour shed light on the possibility of Pant retaining the number three spot. He highlighted the value of a left-right batting combination that Pant's presence provides.

 

"Yes, he has been batting really well," Rathour said at the post-match press conference.

"The two games he has played, he has looked really, really good. So yes, at the moment he is our number three, and it helps that he is the left-hander."

Pant, who made a successful comeback after a life-threatening accident, played a crucial role in India's win.

Despite initial struggles with the challenging pitch, he finished unbeaten on 36 runs off 26 balls, showcasing his power with three boundaries and two sixes, including a signature reverse-scoop six.

Pant's contribution helped India chase down the modest target of 97 runs with ease, securing an eight-wicket victory.

With their first win under their belt, India now gear up for their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch
T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch
T20 WC PIX: India romp to 8 wicket win over Ireland
T20 WC PIX: India romp to 8 wicket win over Ireland
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show

T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show

Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare

Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances