Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?

India's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland saw a surprising batting order change, with Virat Kohli opening alongside Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant batting at number three.

This move raised questions about the team's batting strategy, particularly Pant's position in the lineup.

Following the victory, batting coach Vikram Rathour shed light on the possibility of Pant retaining the number three spot. He highlighted the value of a left-right batting combination that Pant's presence provides.

"Yes, he has been batting really well," Rathour said at the post-match press conference.

"The two games he has played, he has looked really, really good. So yes, at the moment he is our number three, and it helps that he is the left-hander."

Pant, who made a successful comeback after a life-threatening accident, played a crucial role in India's win.

Despite initial struggles with the challenging pitch, he finished unbeaten on 36 runs off 26 balls, showcasing his power with three boundaries and two sixes, including a signature reverse-scoop six.

Pant's contribution helped India chase down the modest target of 97 runs with ease, securing an eight-wicket victory.

With their first win under their belt, India now gear up for their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday.