T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show

The T20 World Cup clash between India and Ireland was buzzing with anticipation, but an unforgettable moment off the field captured hearts worldwide.

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer and World Cup ambassador, surprised everyone with his entrance at the Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York.

Elevating the heartwarming factor, Yuvraj emerged carrying the gleaming T20 World Cup trophy. But it was his emotional reunion with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma that truly ignited the internet.

A photo capturing their animated discussion became the viral highlight of the day.