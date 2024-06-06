News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show

T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2024 09:32 IST
Yuvraj Singh

The T20 World Cup clash between India and Ireland was buzzing with anticipation, but an unforgettable moment off the field captured hearts worldwide.

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer and World Cup ambassador, surprised everyone with his entrance at the Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York.

Yuvraj Singh

Elevating the heartwarming factor, Yuvraj emerged carrying the gleaming T20 World Cup trophy. But it was his emotional reunion with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma that truly ignited the internet.

A photo capturing their animated discussion became the viral highlight of the day.

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuvi with Yuzi. Photographs: ICC/X

Yu

 
REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

