Rohit Sharma ends Dhoni's reign

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X.com

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name in history books, surpassing legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India's captain with the most wins in T20 Internationals.

This feat unfolded during India's dominant opening match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup. Leading his men to a convincing 8-wicket victory, Rohit secured India's 42nd win under his captaincy, surpassing Dhoni's previous record of 41 victories.

Despite this remarkable achievement, Rohit currently sits at fourth place in the overall list of captains with the most T20I wins.

Pakistan's Babar Azam leads the pack with 46 wins, followed by a tie between Brian Masaba and Eoin Morgan at 44 wins each.

Most wins as captain in T20Is (including Super Over wins)

46 wins in 81 matches - Babar Azam (Pakistan)

44 wins in 57 matches - Brian Masaba (Uganda)

44 wins in 71 matches - Eoin Morgan (England)

42 wins in 55 matches - Rohit Sharma (India)

42 wins in 52 matches - Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan)

41 wins in 72 matches - MS Dhoni (India)

41 wins in 76 matches - Aaron Finch (Australia)

Rohit Sharma completes 600 sixes in international cricket

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hammers a boundary on his way to a fifty against Ireland. Photograph: BCCI/X.com

Rohit Sharma reached a remarkable milestone by hitting his 600th six in international cricket.

Rohit scored 52 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 140.54, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. His innings was cut short due to an injury, forcing him to leave the crease at the end of the 10th over. With these three sixes, Rohit completed 600 sixes in international cricket.

In this match, Rohit also became the second player, after Virat Kohli, to score over 4,000 runs across all three formats.

The 37-year-old achieved the milestone of 4,000 runs in T20Is following his impressive knock against Ireland. He now has 4,026 runs in 144 T20I matches, averaging 32.20 with a strike rate of 139.98, including five centuries and 30 fifties.

Rohit's career statistics are equally impressive across formats: 4,137 runs in Tests, 10,709 runs in ODIs, and 4,026 runs in T20Is. In comparison, Virat Kohli has amassed 8,848 runs in Tests, 13,848 runs in ODIs, and 4,038 runs in T20Is.

Additionally, Rohit reached another significant milestone by completing 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup tournaments.

He has now scored 1,015 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48, making him the third-highest run-getter in the marquee event.