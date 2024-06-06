News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Kohli Shut Critics Up In Pakistan Game?

Will Kohli Shut Critics Up In Pakistan Game?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2024 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X.com
 

Virat Kohli, a pillar of Indian batting, stumbled in the team's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland.

Opening alongside Rohit Sharma for the first time in a World Cup match, Kohli's forgettable outing yielded just 1 run from 5 balls -- his lowest score ever in the tournament.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar offers hope. He views this as a momentary lapse and expects a fired-up Kohli in the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Gavaskar believes the desire to make amends will fuel Kohli's performance, potentially leading him to 'score double the runs' to silence his critics.

'The way I look at it is great players like Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Joe Root. They fail in one match; they wanna make up for it in the next match. They want to score double the runs,' Sunny G said.

'So whatever runs he might not have gotten (against Ireland), you know, he wants to score double the runs. And who better to score double the runs than against Pakistan?' Gavaskar told Star Sports after India's win over Ireland.

With the clash against Pakistan a douple of days away, all eyes will be on Kohli to deliver a match-defining performance and silence his critics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show
T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show
Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch
T20 WC: India Captain unhappy with 'bouncy' NY pitch
SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi
SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi
10 Warning Signs Of Thyroid Dysfunction
10 Warning Signs Of Thyroid Dysfunction
Arshdeep credits Bumrah for taming the swing
Arshdeep credits Bumrah for taming the swing
Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'
Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rohit Sharma ends Dhoni's reign

Rohit Sharma ends Dhoni's reign

Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare

Rohit ready for Pakistan despite injury scare

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances