Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

India's fielding excellence, a hallmark revived during the 2023 ODI World Cup, continues to impress. Following their dominating win against Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup opener, Fielding Coach T Dilip spoke about the unique post-match tradition.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj emerged as the inaugural 'Fielder of the Match', a new award recognising exceptional fielding contributions.

This honour came alongside India's convincing eight wicket victory over Ireland at the Nassau county international cricket stadium.

Siraj's economical spell of 1-13 in just three overs wasn't his only contribution. His fielding brilliance led to a crucial dismissal in the 16th over, putting Ireland under pressure.

This, coupled with Hardik Pandya's three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah's two, ensured Ireland's batting line-up was dismantled.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to social media to announce the awardee. A heartwarming video showcased a young Indian fan meeting the players and presenting the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to Siraj, who accepted it with a friendly hug.

'T20 cricket demands sharp awareness,' Dilip said in a BCCI video. 'Every ball is an opportunity. Axar Patel's caught-and-bowled dismissal and Virat Kohli's backing up intensity perfectly exemplify what we discussed pre-match.'