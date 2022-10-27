SKY Shines Bright At SCG!

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav blasted a 25-ball half-century to power India to victory against The Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Looks like the sky is the limit for Suryakumar Yadav!

SKY once again proved unstoppable as the men in blue cruised past the men in orange by 56 runs in their second T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India managed just 32/1 in the six Powerplay overs.

Rohit Sharma, despite struggling with his timing, hit a quickfire 53 from 39 balls to pull back things slightly after his team's sluggish start.

Suryakumar's arrival saw a dramatic change in India's approach with Virat Kohli also changing gears as the ball started flying more frequently off the middle of the bat.

SKY hit pacer Paul van Meerekeren for successive boundaries off the third and fourth balls he faced.

The Netherlands bowling attack didn't pose any challenges for Suryakumar, the World No 2 batter in T20 Internationals, as he peppered every inch of the SCG with his fabulous shotmaking.

The right-hander played his trademark inside out lofted shot off medium pacer Bas de Leede for a four and drove the next ball along the ground for another boundary, and with Kohli joining in the fun, the momentum was firmly back with India.

Suryakumar ended the innings in grand style, flicking the final ball of the innings from pacer Logan van Beek over square leg for a six. That stunning shot also saw him race to his half-century from 25 balls.

India scored 65 runs from the last five overs to post 179/2, and it was majorly down to Suryakumar, who also smashed his way to the top of the run scoring charts in T20 Internationals in 2022!