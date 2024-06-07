News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Tula Maanla Bhau'

'Tula Maanla Bhau'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 07, 2024 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saurabh Netravalkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X
 

Suryakumar Yadav took to social media on Friday to shower praise on his former Mumbai team-mate Saurabh Netravalkar.

Netravalkar's heroics in the thrilling Super Over against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday stunned everyone.

Netravalkar, a Mumbaikar, representing the USA, held his nerve under immense pressure. He successfully defended 18 runs in the Super Over, securing a historic victory for the USA -- their biggest ever in international cricket and arguably the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history.

Taking to Instagram, Yadav shared a story expressing his admiration for Netravalkar's performance, 'Saurabh Netravalkar, tula maanla bhau (I respect you, brother). Very happy for you and your family back home.'

Suryakumar Yadav

SKY and Saurabh shared a dressing room in domestic tournaments nearly a decade ago. Netravalkar also represented India in the U-19 World Cup in 2009, alongside K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jaydev Unadkat.

SKY will face his former mate on the cricket field when India take on the USA in their third Group B match on June 12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan
Captain Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA
Captain Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA
Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pak
Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pak
'India-Pakistan an extra special match, not a fight'
'India-Pakistan an extra special match, not a fight'
Farmers' outfits support CISF cop who slapped Kangana
Farmers' outfits support CISF cop who slapped Kangana
Why's Sonakshi Smiling?
Why's Sonakshi Smiling?
T20 WC: NZ face Afghanistan's spin challenge
T20 WC: NZ face Afghanistan's spin challenge

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'

USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances