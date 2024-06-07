Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Suryakumar Yadav took to social media on Friday to shower praise on his former Mumbai team-mate Saurabh Netravalkar.

Netravalkar's heroics in the thrilling Super Over against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday stunned everyone.

Netravalkar, a Mumbaikar, representing the USA, held his nerve under immense pressure. He successfully defended 18 runs in the Super Over, securing a historic victory for the USA -- their biggest ever in international cricket and arguably the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history.

Taking to Instagram, Yadav shared a story expressing his admiration for Netravalkar's performance, 'Saurabh Netravalkar, tula maanla bhau (I respect you, brother). Very happy for you and your family back home.'

SKY and Saurabh shared a dressing room in domestic tournaments nearly a decade ago. Netravalkar also represented India in the U-19 World Cup in 2009, alongside K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jaydev Unadkat.

SKY will face his former mate on the cricket field when India take on the USA in their third Group B match on June 12.