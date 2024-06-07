News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Not Fluke': Patel defends USA wins

'Not Fluke': Patel defends USA wins

Source: PTI
June 07, 2024 10:38 IST
'I am happy with the win, playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus would be on playing against India now'

Monak Patel

IMAGE: USA stunned former champions Pakistan via Super Over on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X.com

United States skipper Monank Patel is certain that their epochal T20 World Cup win over Pakistan will open “many doors” for them, but wants to keep emotions in check and focus on the next assignment against India.

Co-hosts USA stunned former champions Pakistan via Super Over on Thursday, but are up against another daunting opponent in India on June 12.

 

"I am happy with the win, playing against Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup and beating them was an unbelievable performance. Our focus would be on playing against India now," Patel said in the post-match press meet.

"But we don't want to keep our emotion too high or low. We'll make sure that we'll enjoy it (the win) and make sure that next day we come fresh,” he added.

Patel, who made a crucial 50, asserted that the victory for the Asian giants would have far-reaching ramifications for USA cricket as a whole

“Beating Pakistan in World Cup is going to open many doors for us. The World Cup itself (hosting) is a big achievement, and then performing here as a team, it helps us to grow the cricket in USA."

“I would say it's a big day for Team USA and I would say not just for USA, for the USA cricket community too,” said Patel.

But they are not yet ready to think of a Super Eight entry, despite topping Group A with four points after wins over Canada and Pakistan.

“We are not worried about what people are saying (that their wins are fluke). We know what we have worked and what capability we have."

“We don't even want to think about the Ireland (match) right now. So, Super 8 is far ahead. We just focus on the particular game,” he explained.

But for now, Patel said the team members are in a celebratory mood after their surprising victory.

“Obviously, everyone is happy, enjoying with their teammates and their family and friends,” he added.

Source: PTI
