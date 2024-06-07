Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X.com

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup got off to a sensational start!

Debutants USA stunned cricketing giants Pakistan in a nail-biting encounter at the Grand Prairie stadium in Dallas.

The USA clawed their way back from a challenging position, matching Pakistan's score of 159 and forcing a nerve-wracking Super Over.

Meanwhile, a picture of India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid went viral. Spotted on the New York subway intently following the USA-Pakistan match on his phone, Dravid's focus remained unwavering until the very last ball.

India, who face Pakistan next and the USA three days later, will undoubtedly be analysing the encounter closely.