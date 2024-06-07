News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA

T20 World Cup: Babar on what went wrong for Pakistan vs USA

Source: PTI
June 07, 2024 02:35 IST
IMAGE: The dejected Pakistan players during their T20 World Cup match against USA on Thursday. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they failed to assess the conditions and were outperformed by USA with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday.

2009 champions Pakistan were stunned by debutants USA in the Super Over in their opening Group A match.

 

Sent into bat, Pakistan struggled to 159/7 with left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige claiming 3/30. Skipper Monank Patel stroked 50 from 38 balls, while Andries Gous (35) and Aaron Jones (36) played vital knocks as hosts USA also finished on 159/3, forcing the match into Super Over.

In the Super Over, Pakistan's experienced pacer Mohammad Amir conceded 18 runs with seven of them coming in wides. For USA, left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar showed superb control to give away just 13 runs as USA celebrated the biggest win in their cricketing history.

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball.

"Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," Babar said after the defeat.

"Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions."

An ecstatic USA skipper Monank, who scored a half-century, said they always had the belief to chase down the total after restricting Pakistan.

"Winning the toss and the way we bowled in the first 6 overs, we took wickets and kept them quiet. We knew they will take chances after their partnership. We knew we were in the game with 160 to chase, just needed a partnership.

"Playing in a World Cup, you don't get a chance to do it every year. We were fully committed every single ball," he said.

Source: PTI
How India can end their World Cup drought!
Ex-BCCI curator slams 'poor' drop-in pitches in NYC
Pandya hails experience, honesty of India bowlers
Big Upset! USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup
B'desh, Nepal PMs to attend Modi's swearing-in event
Tension in Manipur's Jiribam after militants kill man
Teary-eyed Chhetri's big thank you to fans!
