News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pakistan's tactical blunder

Amir's 'fancy' bowling backfires: Ramiz questions Pakistan's tactical blunder

Source: ANI
June 07, 2024 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja points out Pakistan's tactical blunder during Super Over against USA

Mohammad Amir

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja questioned Mohammed Amir's approach and stated he should have stuck to his strength instead of trying something ‘fancy’. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/X.com

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja pinpointed the tactical error made by the Men in Green in the Super Over which led to their 5-run defeat against the USA in the T20 World Cup.

At the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas, Pakistan were left in disbelief while the USA camp erupted with a roar of happiness.

 

On a day, when Pakistan were mostly chasing their opposition, they managed to raise hopes of victory with their clinical spell of pace in the final four overs.

Haris Rauf had to defend 15 runs in the final over but the USA managed to take the game into the Super Over.

The co-hosts batted first and put 18 runs on the board, with Mohammad Amir's struggle to find consistency playing a major role in it.

To defend the total, the ball was handed to left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar. Right-handed batter Iftikhar Ahmed was on the strike, while left-handed Fakhar Zaman stood on the non-strikers' end.

According to Ramiz, this was the tactical error made by the Pakistan team as Fakhar would have been the ideal option to face Netravalkar.

"Left-arm batter plays a left-arm pacer better. Shadab (Khan) worked a lot to score those 40 runs. It doesn't mean he has form or can go in the crunch moments and score fours or sixes. We don't have fancy shots, we didn't use reverse flick or a ram shot. Fakhar Zaman got left at the non-striker's end. So tactically, this was a big mistake," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Amir was handed the ball for the Super Over ahead of Shaheen Shah Afridi after he impressed in the penultimate over of the second innings.

Ramiz questioned Amir's approach and stated he should have stuck to his strength instead of trying something "fancy".

"Pakistan made mistake after mistake in the selection and strategy aspect. Mohammad Amir tried to do fancy things his go-to ball is Yorker, but there was no control it was a dispirited performance. Nobody looked motivated to fight in the game," Ramiz added.

After enduring a defeat in the campaign opener, Pakistan will face arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan
'Biggest insult for...': Akmal slams Pakistan
USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'
USA skipper Patel defends win over Pak: 'Not a fluke'
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan
Mumbaikar Guides USA To Stun Pakistan
Kriti, Shraddha Watch Munjya
Kriti, Shraddha Watch Munjya
RBI raises GDP growth projection to 7.2% for FY25
RBI raises GDP growth projection to 7.2% for FY25
Rahul gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP
Rahul gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP
Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9 at 6 PM
Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9 at 6 PM

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Big Upset! USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Big Upset! USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

Dravid Watches USA Upset Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances