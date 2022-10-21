News
T20 WC: Rain likely to intervene at Indo-Pak match

October 21, 2022 20:33 IST
IMAGE: A thick blanket of clouds hovers over the MCG as the Indian cricket team get ready for training on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The much-awaited marquee clash between India and Pakistan may have an anti-climactic end as the rain gods threaten to play spoilsport during the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

 

According to local Met department, there is an 80 to 90 per cent chance of rainfall, volume of which could be between 1mm to 5 mm.

There is also prediction of a thunderstorm, which is, however, a lowly 13 per cent.

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbourne and repeat of this on Sunday could spell doom for the cricket fans. The MCG is expected to have a full house with at least 85 to 90 per cent Indian.

However, locals are confident that even if the heavens open up, the match could be a curtailed affair.

It is not the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been threatened by rain.

In 2016, the neighbouring countries played at the Eden Gardens and a sharp spell of evening showers and puddles in the outfield was a massive concern.

However, the revamped drainage system at the Eden did the trick.

If such a situation arises, Victoria's state cricket body is well equipped with enough resources to handle the situation.

Since the advertisement revenue generated for this game surpasses all other games, the broadcasters incur losses if an India-Pakistan match is not held. In such a scenario, Victoria state cricket body might have to refund full price of tickets as per terms and conditions.

 

