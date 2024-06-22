No harm in following money: Smith backs Williamson

IMAGE: Following the World Cup exit, Kane Williamson declined a central contract to spend more time with family and be available for franchise cricket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Black Caps/X

The Blackcaps, who are among the most consistent team in world cricket, failed to qualify for the Super 8s of the ongoing ICC event, marking the end of a cycle, reckons former Kiwi wicket-keeper Ian Smith.

“They've just come to the end of a really good cycle where their results have always been competitive, and we've got through to finals in world competitions. Players getting on a wee bit, getting older, starting to work on what is important to them and how they can maximise what's left in their career dollar-wise.

“You can't blame a lot of them for that. You get one opportunity at it and it's a lot more lucrative to travel the world and play in the leagues than it is to stay in New Zealand and be based there. It's something New Zealand have to look at,” he said referring to top players opting out of central contracts.

"The other thing is we need some fresh ideas in the coaching department. I don't think one coach can coach all three forms of the game anymore and so therefore New Zealand just needs a bit of a new broom to sweep through after a pretty successful cycle.”

Following the World Cup exit, Kane Williamson declined a central contract to spend more time with family and be available for franchise cricket.

First Trent Boult and now Willamsoin, does it set a dangerous precedent?

“Well, he's not the first player of course to do that. Trent Boult has done it, Jimmy Neesham has done it, Colin Munro has done it. He's the most important cricketer to us to have done it.

“So I think it's an indication that when you have paid your dues, when you've had a long and distinguished career, you start to be able to pick and choose what you want to do for the remainder of your time. And I think it's just an indication now for him he would have thought long and hard about giving up the captaincy because it's important to him.

“The good news is he's still available for New Zealand. And in particular, in Test Cricket, 32 Test Hundreds to improve on, that's important,” said Smith, who played 63 Tests and 98 ODIs between 1980 and 1992.

Does the trend of giving up contracts lessen the importance of a national cap?

“Oh look, yeah, it depends you see on what level your national contracts are and what financially valuable they are. In New Zealand our pay scales are well below than some other countries. And so in our respect, we've been hanging in there with our dollar value contracts because that's been really our only option and there's nowhere else to go. But now there is (with so many leagues going on).

“Myself back in the day. Yeah, I would have done the same thing at this stage of my career (as Williamson did). I would have followed the money,” he said with all honesty.