Franchise freak de Kock has edge over teammates

IMAGE: South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit 49 runs off 20 balls in the Powerplay against England on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa's wicket-keeper and opening batter Quinton De Kock attributed his swashbuckling display against England, at St Lucia, to his knowledge of the local conditions which was possible due to his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to help South Africa post 163 for six in their T20 WC Super 8 match. In reply, England fell seven runs short, finishing at 156 for six.

"I've played a lot of day T20s in cricket in the West Indies and generally that is the most important time to score runs, it was the easiest time to score runs," said de Kock, who slammed 49 runs off 20 balls in the powerplay.

The match started at 10.30am local time, while the previous four T20 World Cup games at the venue had an 8.30pm start.

"I don't know if the rest of the guys knew, but I had a fair sense. I've played here quite a bit in the Caribbean League. Same thing, (the) wicket looks beautiful at night, plays most differently, but at the day 160-170 are winning scores here in the day.

"I think generally it goes by like that in the Caribbean. I think the lights and maybe a bit of dew at night help the ball skid on a bit better.

"The easier time to score runs is in the powerplay. When the ball is old and as the wicket deteriorates, it gets harder."

De Kock said powerplay wasn't the only factor and there were other moments which helped them win.

"I think our bowlers also bowled really well, one or two key moments that could have also been a standout over I think KG's (Kagiso Rabada's) final over was also could be potential match winning.

"I think there was (some) other moments but obviously that's probably one of our better powerplays this whole World Cup so (it) could be, you never know."