De Kock's innings was the difference: Markram

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj celebrates with his South Africa teammates after dismissing Jos Buttler in the Group 2 Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram applauded his bowlers for sealing a thrilling seven-run victory over England in a T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match in St Lucia on Friday, saying they did not wilt under pressure.

England needed just 25 runs from the last three overs with six wickets in hand but tight bowling left them stranded at 156 for 6 in their chase of 164, on an easy-paced wicket with even bounce.

"Last three overs we had a lot against us but the bowlers had good plans and pulled it off," said Markram, whose side's innings was built around opener Quinton de Kock's fine 65 off 38 balls.

"If I am greedy, we were 10-20 short, especially after the start we got. Not quite played a complete game of cricket but we are on the right track."

He singled out de Kock for special praise. The opener dished out a second good performance in the Super Eight stage and helped South Africa win their sixth game on the bounce in the World Cup.

"Quinny (de Kock) has been good for us in the last two games. It was a bit nerve-wracking in those (last three) overs but it can happen. The plans were there, just the execution wasn't. I'm grateful that catch (of Harry Brook) stuck," he added.

England skipper Jos Buttler too praised De Kock on his enterprising batting.

"Quinton came in with a lot of intent and we couldn't quite match that. We pulled it back and were happy to chase that target, but his innings was the difference. We came back well with the ball.

"(Harry) Brook and (Liam) Livingstone had a fantastic partnership to get us close and even look like favourites, but credit to South Africa for closing out the game."

De Kock, who picked up his second 'Player of the Match' in Super Eight stage, said he just tried to carry on from where he had left off against the USA in the previous game.

De Kock had scored 74 off 40 deliveries in the opening Super Eight game.

"I try to carry on confidence game by game. We bowled really well in the powerplay and we controlled it very nicely. To be able to defend 160 on a decent wicket is a good effort from us."