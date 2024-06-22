News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Targetted' Babar to take legal action against former players

'Targetted' Babar to take legal action against former players

Source: ANI
June 22, 2024 10:48 IST
IMAGE: Babar Azam reckons a social media campaign was launched against him. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to take legal action against YouTubers and former cricketers who accused him of 'misconduct' during their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Babar and the Pakistan team were at the receiving end of criticism from former players and fans following their failed World Cup campaign.

Sources informed Geo News that a social media campaign was used to "target" Babar, which made him feel "disheartened."

 

It was also reported that evidence related to statements made by YouTubers and former cricketers is being collected by the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal department.

Some of the players and the officials arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private airline flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

The players who returned included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and senior manager Wahab Riaz. But, some of the players from the 15-member squad decided to extend their stay in the United States after their shocking early exit from the tournament.

Babar, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, are expected to depart on Saturday.

Finalists at the 2022 World Cup,, Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan's next white-ball series will be against Australia in November.

