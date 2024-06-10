News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2024 13:36 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls Mohammad Rizwan. Photograph: ICC/X

India defeated Pakistan by six runs in a close contest in their Group A match at the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Chasing an underwhelming 120 run target, the Pakistan batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7.

After losing three quick wickets, Pakistan were in a spot of bother, but clinging onto hope with opener Mohammed Rizwan still batting.

Rizwan toiled, moving into the thirties in spite of losing Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman at the other end.

Rizwan looked at one stage set to bring Pakistan home almost on his own, with the side needing 40 runs off just 36 balls, and with seven wickets in hand in their pursuit of 120.

But in the 15th over, Rohit Sharma redeployed his ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who got rid of the well-set Rizwan, bowling him for 31. Rizwan played 24 dots and hit just one four and one six during his stay at the crease.

Rizwan's poor strike rate and struggle in the middle was panned by Pakistan and Indian fans alike, with modern cricket great Ravichandran Ashwin also chiming in.

Rizwan tweet

 

Rizwan tweet

 

Rizwan tweet

 

Rizwan tweet

 
REDIFF CRICKET
