Rediff.com  » Cricket » Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!

Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2024 17:49 IST
IMAGE: A screengrab of Sanjana Ganesan interviewing her husband, India's bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah, after the match between India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
 

India's talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again came to the team's rescue when he picked 3 for 14 and helped the team eke out a thrilling 6 run win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup, Group A match in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

And following his match-winning spell, Boom Boom was interviewed by ICC presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

'For me, the greatest happiness is that whenever there is a problem or a puzzle, how do I solve it? What are my options? Rather than thinking too much in the end, or this is the opposition, I try to focus on how I can help the team and how I can solve this problem,' Mr Bumrah told Mrs Bumrah.

'So very happy that I could do it today, but there was nothing like that I was thinking of the opposition.'

Sanjana thanked Jasprit for the interview, who replied saying: 'Seeing you in 30 minutes,' to which she quipped, 'What's for dinner?'

The cute interaction went viral as fans of Bumrah and Indian cricket were chuffed to see the professional interaction between the two and some even terming it 'Couple goals'.

