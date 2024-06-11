News
Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing

Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 11, 2024 00:48 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan are in dire straits after losing their opening two matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain, has urged the team management to revamp the playing XI following their disheartening defeats to USA and India in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, facing elimination, needs a win against Canada on Tuesday. Afridi suggests including Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed in place of Usman Khan and Shadab Khan respectively.

But his most significant suggestion involves the batting order. Afridi proposes promoting Fakhar Zaman to open alongside Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar Azam shifting down to number three.

"These are tough decisions," Afridi acknowledged, "but there's still hope. Pakistan can turn things around."

 


Pakistan's chase of India's modest 119 on Sunday exposed their batting woes. Afridi criticized their "weak display of power hitting" and the lack of strategy in a low-scoring chase.

He contrasted this with India's consistent approach, self-belief, and overall on-field discipline qualities Pakistan desperately need.

Afridi pointed out India's dominance against Pakistan in World Cup matches, with seven wins out of eight. He believes Pakistan crumbled under the pressure of the high-stakes encounter.

"Big matches require nerves of steel," Afridi emphasized. "India remained composed, while Babar Azam's team faltered under the run-chase pressure."

Afridi's call for changes reflects the urgency Pakistan faces to salvage their World Cup campaign

Source: PTI
