IMAGE: Rohit Sharma consoles Naseem Shah after India won the T20 World Cup game in Nassau, New York, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photograph: X

Rohit Sharma gave Naseem Shah a consoling pat on his shoulder as the Pakistan pacer left the field in tears after his team's loss.

Naseem took three wickets to help Pakistan bowl out India for119 and then hit two fours en route his 10 off 4 balls, but in vain.

The T20 World Cup finalists could be knocked out from the tournament, having lost to the USA in their tournament opener on Friday, followed by the narrow loss to India on Sunday.