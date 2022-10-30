News
Kohli becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS epic milestone in T20s

Kohli becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS epic milestone in T20s

Source: ANI
October 30, 2022 18:05 IST
Virat Kohli

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so.

The star accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth. In the match, Kohli could score only 12 off 11 balls, consisting of two fours. He was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi.

 

In 24 matches across 22 innings, Virat has scored 1,001 runs at an average of 83.41. His highest score in the tournament is 89*. Twelve half-centuries have come off his bat.

The tournament's all-time top-scorer is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 in 31 matches. One century and six fifties have come off his bat, with the best individual score of 100.

Others on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (919) and Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Source: ANI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

