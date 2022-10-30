News
T20 World Cup: Injured Karthik doubtful against B'Desh

T20 World Cup: Injured Karthik doubtful against B'Desh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 30, 2022 22:03 IST
Dinesh Karthik of India talks with Umpire Richard Kettleborough before leaving the field with an injury

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik of India talks with Umpire Richard Kettleborough before leaving the field with an injury. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Dinesh Karthik, the oldest playing member of the Indian team, suffered a back injury during the side's T20 World Cup match against South Africa here on Sunday and is a doubtful starter against Bangladesh at Adelaide.

Karthik, who has had a disappointing tournament with the bat, struggled to cope with pace, bounce and swing on offer at the Optus Stadium track and managed only six off 15 balls in a 52-run stand.

At the end of the 15th over, Karthik was seen writhing in pain as he clutched his back and was on his knees.

 

The physio immediately rushed out and, after a few minutes, he was seen leaving the ground while holding his back.

While the exact nature of his injury wasn't known, it seemed like back spasms which can happen at times due to the extreme cold that one encounters in Perth.

That he had sustained a back injury was confirmed by his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that," Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media conference.

With India set to play Bangladesh at Adelaide on November 2, Karthik will have only 72 hours to get fit, which also includes a travel day to Adelaide.

Rishabh Pant kept wickets during the last five overs and, considering Karthik's struggles on the bowling-friendly Australian tracks, it won't be long before the burly man from Rourkee is drafted into the playing XI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

