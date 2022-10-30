News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Haaland's recovery is Guardiola's priority

Haaland's recovery is Guardiola's priority

October 30, 2022 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland reacts

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland has been out of action since the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after the Norwegian did not play in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City's goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday, after sustaining a knock.

Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when they host Sevilla in Europe's top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage.

 

"I don't know. He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week," Guardiola told the BBC when asked about Haaland's potential return date.

"He won't play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on Nov. 9),"

City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Related News: EPL, Haaland, Football, ManCity
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly
T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly
Pak keep semis hopes alive with win over Netherlands
Pak keep semis hopes alive with win over Netherlands
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
Why Bangladesh was asked to replay final delivery
PM lays foundation of C-295 manufacturing facility
PM lays foundation of C-295 manufacturing facility
T20 World Cup: Last ball hope turns to dust for Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup: Last ball hope turns to dust for Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup: Pakistan win but Azam not satisfied
T20 World Cup: Pakistan win but Azam not satisfied
T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly
T20 World Cup: Australia not taking Ireland lightly

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: Last ball hope turns to dust for Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup: Last ball hope turns to dust for Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup: Pakistan win but Azam not satisfied

T20 World Cup: Pakistan win but Azam not satisfied

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances