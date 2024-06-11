News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Hum Jeet Gaye!'

'Hum Jeet Gaye!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2024 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma, along with Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife) and Dhanashree Verma (Yuzvendra Chahal's wife), brought their star power to the stands during India's nail-biting T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

'Hum Jeet Gaye!' Dhanashree exclaimed alongside the photograph.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree is bursting with enthusiasm about her song, Pardes Is Calling! This high-energy track marks her debut as a singer, and it's not just any song -- it's a full-fledged World Cup anthem!

Take a look!

Video: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant
SEE: Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant
Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!
Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!
SEE: Rohit Consoles Tearful Naseem
SEE: Rohit Consoles Tearful Naseem
Danni Wyatt Says 'I Do'
Danni Wyatt Says 'I Do'
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
T20 WC: Bangladesh robbed by DRS rule?
T20 WC: Bangladesh robbed by DRS rule?
'Voters Gave Modi Course Correction'
'Voters Gave Modi Course Correction'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Anushka, Ritika Stunned At Hubbies' Exit

Anushka, Ritika Stunned At Hubbies' Exit

'Bumrah is a jewel'

'Bumrah is a jewel'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances