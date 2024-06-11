Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, along with Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife) and Dhanashree Verma (Yuzvendra Chahal's wife), brought their star power to the stands during India's nail-biting T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

'Hum Jeet Gaye!' Dhanashree exclaimed alongside the photograph.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree is bursting with enthusiasm about her song, Pardes Is Calling! This high-energy track marks her debut as a singer, and it's not just any song -- it's a full-fledged World Cup anthem!

