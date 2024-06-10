IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 14 against Pakistan, in New York, on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Following his side's narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the wicket got better to play as the sun came out and he tried to hit the seam as much as he could while bowling.

A top-class bowling spell from pace spearhead Bumrah and a match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant were the highlights as India defeated Pakistan by six runs in their ICC T20 World Cup clash at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday.

Besides taking 3 wickets, he bowled 15 dots in his magical spell..

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it felt good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, and tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy," Player of the match, Bumrah said at the post-match press conference.

And there was outpouring of messages on social media celebrating Bumrah's genus.

'Bumrah is a jewel', commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

'India vs Pakistan is not for the fainthearted! What a spell Bumrah,' India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on X.

'Haar se Jitane waale ko Bumrah kehte hain. What a fabulous spell and a very special win in New York,' Sehwag tweeted.

Actor Dhanush wrote: 'BUMRAH YOU BEAUTY'

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.