Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2024 12:02 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant took a superb catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: BCCI/X

India put on an inspiring show in the field to beat Pakistan by six runs in their Group A match in at the Nassau county international stadium in New York, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

After India were bundled out for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan choked, done in by some superb bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, coupled by an exhibition of good fielding to compliment the bowlers' efforts.

While Suryakumar Yadav took a lovely low catch in the slips to remove Pakistan Captain Babar Azam off Bumrah, Wicket-;eeper Rishabh Pant was spectacular behind the stumps, grabbing three catches.

Fielding Coach T Dilip was quick to appreciate the efforts of his wards and the BCCI posted a video on its Web site, revealing the 'Best Fielder Award'. 

SEE: Shastri Hails Rishabh Pant. VIDEO: Kind courtesy bcci.tv

Former India Coach Ravi Shastri was called on to hand out the medal to Pant, who was rightfully named the team's best fielder of the day.

And Shastri gushed about Pant, expressing joy to see him back playing at the international level.

Pant was India's top-scorer against Pakistan, scoring 42 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Amir.

After winning this thriller, India are now at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan are in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India and their chances to make the knockout stage look slim.

 

 
REDIFF CRICKET
I tried not to go for magic deliveries: Bumrah
Anushka, Ritika Stunned At Hubbies' Exit
How many international runs in this frame?
Pink slips are out at Paytm as part of 'restructuring'
42 of 72 ministers in Modi 3.0 from OBCs, SC/ST
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time
Like Ranbir's NEW Haircut?
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

