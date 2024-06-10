News
Anushka, Ritika Stunned At Hubbies' Exit

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: June 10, 2024 08:40 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell for a mere 4 runs off 3 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

India's batting imploded in the opening stages of their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who struggled against Ireland in the first encounter, fell for a mere 4 runs off 3 balls. Naseem Shah delivered the fiery spell, with Kohli miscuing a lofted shot straight to cover point.

This dismissal marked only the second time Kohli fell to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup.

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Screen grab of Anushka Sharma's reaction.

Kohli's frustration was evident as he trudged back to the pavilion, mirroring the disappointment etched on wife Anushka Sharma's face in the stands.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: BCCI/X

The pressure intensified further as fellow opener Rohit Sharma departed soon after, scoring just 13 off 12 balls. Shaheen Afridi claimed the wicket, leaving Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh visibly stunned.

Ritika Sajdeh

These early blows, coupled with the raw emotions of the players' wives, painted a picture of a high-stakes encounter. The tension was thick in the air as fans and families alike rode the emotional rollercoaster of the T20 World Cup.

While Pakistan will be left devastated by the loss, Indian fans were jubilant after their team secured a thrilling victory in the final overs. Pakistan looked poised to snatch the win during their chase, but India fought back valiantly to steal the show.

REDIFF CRICKET
