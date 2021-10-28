News
T20 World Cup: Holder replaces injured McCoy in Windies squad

Source: PTI
October 28, 2021 09:52 IST
IMAGE: West Indies all-rounder has played 199 ODs and 27 T20Is. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

All-rounder Jason Holder on Thursday replaced injured pacer Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad after the event technical committee of the T20 World Cup approved the change.

 

West Indies, who have lost both their matches, are scheduled to play Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.

"Holder, who has played 199 international matches including 27 T20Is, was named as a replacement after McCoy was ruled out due to a leg injury," an ICC release said.

"Holder was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," it added.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee that consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members). 

