Ganguly quits Bagan role to avoid conflict of interest

Ganguly quits Bagan role to avoid conflict of interest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 28, 2021 00:03 IST
IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has initiated the process of relinquishing his role as post of director at ATK Mohun Bagan after RP Sanjiv Goenka Group won the bid for the Lucknow IPL franchise. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who also holds the post of director at ATK Mohun Bagan, has decided to step down from the position in the Indian Super League franchise to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

 

The development comes days after Kolkata-based corporate giant RP Sanjiv Goenka Group won the bid for the Lucknow IPL franchise for a record sum of Rs 7,090 crore.

"Well, I think he is going to step down from Mohun Bagan completely. I think today. It is for Sourav to make the announcement. I mean, sorry. I think I pre-empted it," Goenka told CNBC-TV 18.

The former India captain has initiated the process of relinquishing his role from ATKMB, the city-based heavyweights where he also has a stake.

The conflict of interest rule as per the BCCI constitution states: "When the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or a Franchisee enter into contractual arrangements with entities in which the individual concerned or his/her relative, partner or close associate has an interest.

"This is to include cases where family members, partners or close associates are in position that may, or may be seen to compromise as individual's participation, performance and discharge of roles."

Ganguly had in the past was dragged into conflict of interest controversy when in 2019 he was the president of Cricket Association of Bengal and advisor with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies
Hardik bowls in nets for first time in months
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
K V Kamath appointed chairperson of Rs 20K-cr NaBFID
PIX: Trumpelmann shines as Namibia edge Scotland
Pak win: Teacher, 3 students held in Udaipur, Agra
Tushar Gandhi challenges Sabarmati revamp plan in HC
