News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik bowls in nets for first time in months

Hardik bowls in nets for first time in months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 27, 2021 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL in the UAE. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Hardik Pandya bowled in the nets for the first time in months in Dubai on Wednesday, raising the possibility of him returning to the side for the crucial T20 World Cup game against New Zealand as an all-rounder and giving India a much needed sixth bowling option.

India find themselves in a must-win situation in Sunday's match against the Kiwis, after the 10-wicket hammering they got from Pakistan.

 

Hardik's inability to bowl has disturbed the balance of the Indian team at the T20 World Cup.

Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL in the UAE.

He had had also hurt his shoulder while batting against Pakistan and did not take the field after India's innings as he had to go for scans.

Hardik went through fitness drills, which included short sprints, under the watchful eyes of strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai and physio Nitin Patel during India's nets session on Wednesday.

After that he bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets.

India chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni closely monitored Hardik's progress.

Following his brief bowling stint, Hardik took throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour.

He had played purely as a batter against Pakistan but failed to live up to the expectations, scoring just 11 off eight balls.

The all-rounder's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad has raised a few eyebrows because of his fitness concerns, which forced India to make a change in their 15-member squad with reserve player Shardul Thakur swapping places with Axar Patel.

Ahead of the Pakistan game, skipper Virat Kohli had said that he expects Hardik to bowl at least two overs at some stage during the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
Waqar apologises for Namaz comment
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
'If Hardik doesn't bowl, India will need options'
'If Hardik doesn't bowl, India will need options'
Agni-5 with 5,000 km range successfully test-fired
Agni-5 with 5,000 km range successfully test-fired
Aryan case: Cops record Sail's statement for 8 hrs
Aryan case: Cops record Sail's statement for 8 hrs
SC no to Centre appointing Pegasus expert panel
SC no to Centre appointing Pegasus expert panel
Freedom of press main pillar of democracy, says SC
Freedom of press main pillar of democracy, says SC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

T20 WC PICS: England whip Bangladesh for second win

T20 WC PICS: England whip Bangladesh for second win

Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances