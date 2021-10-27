News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Pakistan bowler Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

Former Pakistan bowler Akhtar quits punditry job on-air

October 27, 2021 11:28 IST
IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar walked out a TV show following a heated exchange with the anchor. Photograph: Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar quit his TV punditry job on-air on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the host of the show while analysing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup. 

 

Discussing the match on PTV Sports' Game on Hai, Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. 

Host Nauman Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air." 

Akhtar, who was on the show alongside former players David Gower and Viv Richards, said he could not continue. 

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies," Akhtar said before storming off the set. "I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now." 

Akhtar later in a video saying that "obnoxious" Niaz insulted him on live television. 

"(It was) a very bad incident, very sad ... it shouldn't have happened."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
