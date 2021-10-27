News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa wait on De Kock explanation to decide his future

South Africa wait on De Kock explanation to decide his future

October 27, 2021 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock pulled out of the eight-wicket win over West Indies after Cricket South Africa issued a directive hours before the game that said players must 'take a knee' ahead of the match. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa are waiting for Quinton de Kock to explain his motives for pulling out of the Twenty20 World Cup win over West Indies on Tuesday as his future with the team hangs in the balance.

 

De Kock pulled out of the eight-wicket win over West Indies after CSA issued a directive hours before the game that said players must 'take a knee' ahead of the match. He has previously refused to do so, citing his freedom of choice.

CSA confirmed through a spokesperson on Wednesday that De Kock, regarded as one of the leading batsmen in the world, was finalising a statement that will be released "as soon as possible", but added he remains "very much part of the team".

Support for the BLM movement has been a contentious issue within South African cricket since it first emerged, with players differing in their views on how and whether to show public support.

Coach Mark Boucher said last November the players had reached a consensus among themselves on the way forward, and that they were able to abstain, but the CSA board has now rejected this, ordering the team to show a united front.

This was only revealed to the players on their way to the ground for Tuesday’s match, which led to De Kock’s late withdrawal.

It has divided opinion in South Africa between those who believe De Kock has a morale obligation to support BLM, and others who value his right to not publicly show his support.

Board chairman Lawson Naidoo defended the timing of the directive in the midst of a World Cup campaign.

"Unfortunately, we can't choose the time when we have to deal with these things. The situation is what it is," Naidoo was quoted as saying by South Africa’s Sport24 website.

"We felt that, despite being in the middle of the tournament, it was the right thing to do, and it was the right thing for the team to do."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
Look How High These Bowlers Jumped!
We'll be there for de Kock, says SA skipper Bavuma
We'll be there for de Kock, says SA skipper Bavuma
De Kock's withdrawal 'did take SA back as a team'
De Kock's withdrawal 'did take SA back as a team'
Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies
Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies
No bail for Aryan, bail hearing to continue tomorrow
No bail for Aryan, bail hearing to continue tomorrow
Diana Penty is WINTER READY
Diana Penty is WINTER READY
Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash
Injured NZ opener Guptill doubtful for India clash

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

Modi says new IPL owners linked to betting companies

Waqar apologises for Namaz comment

Waqar apologises for Namaz comment

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances