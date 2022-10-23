News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2022 17:58 IST
Cricket fans

IMAGE: Fans show their support during the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
 

The Melbourne Cricket Ground had a festive feel with fans from both countries wearing replica jerseys, colourful headgear and sounding hooters as they began trooping in.

Cricket fans

IMAGE: Fans watch on during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Ranjan

Blaring music and thousands of screaming India and Pakistan fans made it to the iconic MCG on Sunday to soak in the carnival-like atmosphere.

There is a festive feel with fans from both sides wearing replica jerseys, colourful headgear and sounding hooters as they began trooping in.

Cricket fans

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Ranjan

This was the third time in 2022 that India will be up against Pakistan and the excitement could not be bigger for the fans of both teams.

The cherry on the top is that the MCG can accommodate 100,000 spectators.

Cricket fans

IMAGE: Fans cheer their favourite team and players. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The fans arrived early in Melbourne in numbers and the Indian and Pakistan flags could be seen soaring high under the blue Melbourne sky.

Cricket fans

 

IMAGE: No guesses who this fan is supporting. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Cricket fans

 

Cricket fans

 

Cricket fans

 

Cricket fans

 

Rediff Cricket
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

