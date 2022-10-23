Shastri-Srikkanth At MCG After 37 Years

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ravi Shastri got nostagic as he reunited with former team-mate Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday -- the venue of one of India's greatest cricketing triumphs.

Srikkanth and Shastri, who are part of the Star Sports commentary team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, were part of India's World Championship winning team in Australia in 1985. Yes, the same competition where Shastri was Man of the Series and won an Audi car.

'Great to be back at the G with my World Championship 1985 buddy after 37 years. Goosebumps... @KrisSrikkanth', Shastri tweeted alongside the photograph.

Shastri, who scored 63 not out from 148 balls, put on 103 runs for the opening wicket with Srikkanth, who stroked 67, to guide India to a convincing 8 wicket victory over Pakistan in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket final in March 1985.