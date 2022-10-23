News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shastri-Srikkanth At MCG After 37 Years

Shastri-Srikkanth At MCG After 37 Years

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2022 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ravi Shastri got nostagic as he reunited with former team-mate Krishnamachari Srikkanth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday -- the venue of one of India's greatest cricketing triumphs.

 

Srikkanth and Shastri, who are part of the Star Sports commentary team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, were part of India's World Championship winning team in Australia in 1985. Yes, the same competition where Shastri was Man of the Series and won an Audi car.

'Great to be back at the G with my World Championship 1985 buddy after 37 years. Goosebumps... @KrisSrikkanth', Shastri tweeted alongside the photograph.

Shastri, who scored 63 not out from 148 balls, put on 103 runs for the opening wicket with Srikkanth, who stroked 67, to guide India to a convincing 8 wicket victory over Pakistan in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket final in March 1985.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special
Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special
Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special
Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans
Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Rohit In Tears At MCG
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak
Kohli lights up Diwali for India with win over Pak

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans

Yuvraj's Tweet On Drop Catch Bugs Fans

PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

PIX: Fans paint Melbourne Blue and Green

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances