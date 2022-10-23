News
Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special

Why Arshdeep's Babar Wicket Is Special

By Rediff Cricket
October 23, 2022 18:22 IST
Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh gets Babar Azam out lbw with his very first ball. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
 

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh had a dream start to his T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Arshdeep got Babar Azam out lbw with his very first ball. The youngster, who came on in the second over, bowled a massive inswinger which struck Babar in front. The Pakistan captain reviewed the decision, but the umpire's decision stayed.

Arshdeep became just the second bowler to dismiss the Pakistan captain -- one of the finest batters currently in world cricket -- on a golden duck in T20 internationals.

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is the only other bowler to get rid of Azam on a golden duck.

Both dismissals came as LBWs.

Arshdeep (3/32) then got rid of Mohammad Rizwan with a short ball in the fourth over. Arshdeep hurried Rizwan with a bouncer and had him caught at fine leg.

Rediff Cricket
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

