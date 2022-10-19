News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will SKY take over Rizwan's World No 1 ranking?

Will SKY take over Rizwan's World No 1 ranking?

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will be key to a good campaign in his maiden T20 World Cup outing in Australia. Photograph: ANI

India's Suryakumar Yadav will enter the T20 World Cup as the second best batter in the format following an update of the ICC Men's Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 rating points) has extended his lead at the top of the T20I batter rankings after yet another consistent showing during the tri-series in New Zealand, while Suryakumar (838) is still second ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two neighbours at the MCG on Sunday.

 

KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16) are all static in the latest update.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is placed third ahead of South Africa's Aiden Markram and Devon Conway of New Zealand.

The only movement inside the top 10 following the latest rankings update for batters saw aggressive New Zealand right-hander Glenn Phillips jump an impressive 13 spots to equal 10th on the back of his strong tri-series efforts against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya also remained static at sixth spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings with 173 rating points.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will enter the T20 World Cup as the top all-rounder.

Shakib claimed the top billing on the back of an excellent tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, with the veteran hitting consecutive half-centuries during Bangladesh's final two matches.
Shakib displaced Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

There was very little movement inside the top 10 in the updated list for bowlers, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (up two spots to fifth) and South Africa counterpart Keshav Maharaj (up one place to eighth) climbing up.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (705 rating points) retains his lead at the top of the T20I bowlers rankings, followed by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South Africa veteran Tabraiz Shamsi (688).

Indian trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are placed 12th, 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Sunny G told Babar Azam
What Sunny G told Babar Azam
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
SC questions poor maintenance of Kamakhya temple
SC questions poor maintenance of Kamakhya temple
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
Kharge will, no, new prez will decide my role: Rahul
Kharge will, no, new prez will decide my role: Rahul
Kharge: Non-Gandhi Cong chief, but a Gandhi loyalist
Kharge: Non-Gandhi Cong chief, but a Gandhi loyalist

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game

Rain Threat Over India-Pakistan Game

PIX: Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI

PIX: Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances