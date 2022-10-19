News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI

Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI

By Rediff Cricket
October 19, 2022 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Roger Binny -- the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup -- was elected the BCCI's 36th president on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI
 

It was an action-packed day off the field for Indian cricket on Tuesday.

In a major change at the helm of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly -- inarguably, India's finest Test cricket captain in the 21st century -- as the BCCI president.

Binny, president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

IMAGE: Roger Binny, centre, flanked by BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah, left, and Board Vice-President Rajiv Shukla. Photograph: PTI

Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai alongside Jay Amit Shah, who was re-elected board secretary for a second successive term.

Others elected unopposed included Treasurer Ashish Shelar, Vice-President Rajiv Shukla and Joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

IMAGE: Ashish Shelar -- who is also president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit -- was elected unopposed as the BCCI treasurer. Photograph: PTI

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year. He set the ball rolling on day one by saying that the BCCI would work towards reducing player injuries.

'Players getting frequently injured is a concern, and we wish to get to the bottom of it all and see how it can be changed for the better. We have excellent doctors and trainers at the National Cricket Academy, but we must look to reduce the injuries and improve recovery,' Binny said.

IMAGE: Hyderabad Cricket Association President and retired batter Mohammad Azharuddin at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
What Sunny G told Babar Azam
What Sunny G told Babar Azam
India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue
India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue
T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go
T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go
Jio bests BSNL, is India's leading landline provider
Jio bests BSNL, is India's leading landline provider
Adani enters aircraft maintenance with Air Works buy
Adani enters aircraft maintenance with Air Works buy
Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me
Katrina: How Marriage Has Changed Me
India's daily Covid count drops below 2K, 10 deaths
India's daily Covid count drops below 2K, 10 deaths

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Binny off the bat for better pitches, reduced injury

Binny off the bat for better pitches, reduced injury

Pak ready to play hard ball, threaten to skip 2023 WC

Pak ready to play hard ball, threaten to skip 2023 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances