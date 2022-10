IMAGE: India and Pakistan players shake hands after their Asia Cup match in Dubai in September. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The weather forecast for Sunday's India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is not encouraging with heavy rain predicted in Melbourne on that day.

The Australian government's Bureau of Metrology has forecast heavy rain in Melbourne, starting from Friday onwards, with around 80% chance of rain on Sunday.

IMAGE: The weather forecast for the weekend for Melbourne. Photograph: Screenshot/Australian Government Bureau of Metrology

The opening match of the World Cup between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday could also be disrupted by rain.