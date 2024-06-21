Rohit happy 'everyone came in and did their job'

'We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly.'

IMAGE: India's players listen attentively as skipper Rohit Sharma makes a point during the T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan, in Bridgetown, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his players on the comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Bridgetown on Thursday, attributing the clinical all-round display to better planning, which was possible due to extensive knowledge about local conditions.

India dished out a superlative show as they posted 181 for 8 and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 134.

"The last two years we've played T20s here (Bridgetown), so we understand the conditions and planned accordingly. We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly," said Rohit, at the post-match presentation.

"Everyone came in and did their job; that's critical and we dwell on it. SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Hardik's (Pandya) partnership was critical at that point; we needed someone to bat deep which they did."

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler, with brilliant figures of 4-1-7-3.

"We know Bumrah's class and what he can do. Important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions. He's willing to take responsibility and he's been doing it for years," Rohit added.

India went into the match with three spinners but Rohit said they may revert to a pace-heavy attack depending on the surface on offer and opposition they face in the upcoming matches.

India fielded three pacers and two spinners in the group stages but Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing eleven in their opening Super 8 match against Afghanistan, making it a three-pronged spin attack.

Asked if India will go with the three-spinners combination from here on, Rohit insisted that they want to remain flexible as far as combination is concerned.

"Have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we're open to make changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here; if it's seamer-friendly next time, we'll go with seamers."

Losing captain Rashid Khan said his team should start successfully chasing such scores against top teams.

"That was a surface we thought we could chase 170-180. You just go there and how you play. Against bigger teams, we should be thinking we will have to chase such scores."

Rashid was the Afghanistan’s best bowler with three wickets for 26 runs. This was one of his better international performances since his comeback post-surgery.

"Body is feeling well. I struggled a little in the IPL. I am hitting the areas consistently now. We have enjoyed everywhere we have played. We forget our own skills sometimes. If the conditions are there, we will look to use it," he said.

Suryakumar, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his 28-ball 53, atributed his success to practice and a clarity of mind.

"I think there's a lot of hard work, there are a lot of processes and routine involved in it. I am clear in my mind what I want to do.

"I think you just need to know your game plan, and just play accordingly. I still remember when Hardik came in to the bat, I told him let's bat with the same intent. Let's keep pressing the pedal and keep pushing. In the end very happy with a score of 180."