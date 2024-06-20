SKY's unusual tactic to overcome Kohli dismissal

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav played some exquisite shots all round the park to come up with a 28-ball 53. Photograph: BCCI/X

Suryakumar Yadav relishes his role of batting between overs 7 and 15 when it is most challenging with the field spread and opposition bowling unit trying to get back hard by choking the run flow.



Surya, world's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, played some exquisite shots all round the park to come up with a 28-ball 53 to take India to 181 for 8 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in their opening super 8 match.

"That's what I have practised, I enjoy batting from overs 7-15 because that's the most difficult phase where the opposition bowlers look to control things. I like to take charge in that phase, I enjoy it," Surya told the broadcasters during the innings break.

After India lost Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli added 43 to somewhat steady the ship but Rashid Khan's twin strike left India at 62 for 3.

"I started chewing my gum harder when he (Kohli) got out. I just backed my game and my instincts."

"I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now under him, he understands my game. He knows my game, so he sits back and enjoys it."

India came into the match with a flawless record, having won three games while one match was washed out. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a 104-run loss to West Indies in their final group match.