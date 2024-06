IMAGE: Screen grab of Virat Kohli wearing a black armband during their T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Afghanistan.

Team India will take the field on Thursday against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage, wearing black armbands to honour former fast bowler David Johnson.

Johnson, a two-Test veteran for India, passed away tragically on Thursday.

A well-respected figure in Indian cricket, Johnson enjoyed a successful domestic career with 125 First-Class and 41 List A wickets.